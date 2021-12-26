F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut F-star Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of FSTX stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.35. 113,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,056. F-star Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million. Equities research analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 65.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

