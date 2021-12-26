FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Given New $351.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $308.00 to $351.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FDS. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $424.40.

NYSE FDS opened at $479.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $485.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.94.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total value of $807,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 149.1% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $354,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 22,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

