Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Holdings Decreased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCOR. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,002,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 95,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after buying an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 5,521.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $619,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOR opened at $55.29 on Friday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70.

