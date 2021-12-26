Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,684 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1,353.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 26,766 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 107.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 22,145 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $55.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.41. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $58.68.

