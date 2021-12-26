Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 465,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $56,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,705 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,025,000 after buying an additional 1,879,548 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,630,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,579,450,000 after buying an additional 973,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

NYSE FIS traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $109.05. 2,598,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,431. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $66.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.42.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.