Fiducient Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fiducient Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278,189 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,815,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE D traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $77.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.69.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

