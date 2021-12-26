Fiducient Advisors LLC Has $15.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fiducient Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.18. The stock had a trading volume of 493,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,598. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $189.60 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.36 and its 200 day moving average is $224.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.