Fiducient Advisors LLC Has $786,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fiducient Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Fiducient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 282.2% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 55,932 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,581,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $278.47. 847,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,512. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.66. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $224.35 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

