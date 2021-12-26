Fiducient Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 19,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $138,459,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,563,000 after buying an additional 3,801,600 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 24.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,783,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $389,783,000 after buying an additional 2,486,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 76.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,108,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,750,000 after buying an additional 2,219,298 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth about $45,118,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXTA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.82. 646,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,284. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

