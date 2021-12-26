Financial Analysis: Security Federal (SFDL) & Its Peers

Security Federal (OTCMKTS: SFDL) is one of 320 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Security Federal to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Get Security Federal alerts:

Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Security Federal pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

48.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Security Federal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Security Federal and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Federal 27.69% 12.19% 1.16% Security Federal Competitors 28.83% 12.43% 1.27%

Volatility & Risk

Security Federal has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Federal’s peers have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Security Federal and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A Security Federal Competitors 2151 8954 7253 510 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 10.20%. Given Security Federal’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Security Federal has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Security Federal and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Security Federal $48.52 million $7.05 million 7.51 Security Federal Competitors $1.21 billion $218.31 million 12.22

Security Federal’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal. Security Federal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Security Federal peers beat Security Federal on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Security Federal Company Profile

Security Federal Corp. is a bank holding company for Security Federal Bank, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and originating commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans, and mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate. Its products and services include personal savings and loans; online and mobile banking; investment services; home, auto, and business insurance; trust services; credit cards; business loans; and business credit cards. The company was founded in July 1987 and is headquartered in Aiken, SC.

Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.