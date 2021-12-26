Financial Contrast: Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) vs. Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG)

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) and Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Mexus Gold US shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Corvus Gold and Mexus Gold US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -502.88% -220.77% Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -333.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Corvus Gold and Mexus Gold US, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 1 2 0 2.67 Mexus Gold US 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corvus Gold currently has a consensus price target of $4.58, suggesting a potential upside of 44.13%. Given Corvus Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than Mexus Gold US.

Risk and Volatility

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mexus Gold US has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corvus Gold and Mexus Gold US’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$17.89 million ($0.15) -21.20 Mexus Gold US N/A N/A -$3.33 million ($0.01) -0.52

Corvus Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mexus Gold US, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corvus Gold beats Mexus Gold US on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Mexus Gold US Company Profile

Mexus Gold US is an exploration stage mining company and is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration and advancement of gold, silver and copper projects in the state of Nevada and Mexico, as well as, the salvage of precious metals from identifiable sources. The company was founded on June 22, 1990 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

