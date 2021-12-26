Financial Contrast: Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) versus Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Professional has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

58.6% of Professional shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Professional shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Arrow Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Professional and Arrow Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional 0 1 3 0 2.75 Arrow Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Professional currently has a consensus target price of $21.13, indicating a potential upside of 11.30%. Given Professional’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Professional is more favorable than Arrow Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Professional and Arrow Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional $73.40 million 3.47 $8.31 million $1.62 11.72 Arrow Financial $144.55 million 3.91 $40.83 million $3.25 10.85

Arrow Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Professional. Arrow Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Professional, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Professional and Arrow Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional 26.53% 10.35% 0.97% Arrow Financial 34.82% 14.98% 1.34%

Summary

Arrow Financial beats Professional on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers online/digital and mobile banking services, as well as cash management services. January 29, 2021, it operated through a network of nine locations in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as well as had a digital innovation center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a loan production office in New England. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

