Financial Survey: Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) vs. California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR)

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Arcos Dorados has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Beach Restaurants has a beta of 7.9, meaning that its stock price is 690% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arcos Dorados and California Beach Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcos Dorados 0 3 1 0 2.25 California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcos Dorados presently has a consensus price target of $7.05, indicating a potential upside of 32.27%. Given Arcos Dorados’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arcos Dorados is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.2% of Arcos Dorados shares are held by institutional investors. 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arcos Dorados and California Beach Restaurants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcos Dorados $1.98 billion 0.56 -$149.45 million $0.11 48.27 California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

California Beach Restaurants has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcos Dorados.

Profitability

This table compares Arcos Dorados and California Beach Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcos Dorados 0.95% 13.28% 1.07% California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Arcos Dorados beats California Beach Restaurants on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD). The Caribbean Division geographical segment composes Aruba, Curacao, Colombia, French Guyana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix, and St. Thomas and Venezuela. The SLAD geographical segment comprises Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, and Uruguay. The NOLAD geographical segment consists Costa Rica, Mexico, and Panama. The company was founded on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

California Beach Restaurants Company Profile

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.