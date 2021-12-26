First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.51

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.51 and traded as high as $41.70. First Merchants shares last traded at $41.19, with a volume of 113,485 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRME. Hovde Group raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average is $41.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.20.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

In other First Merchants news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,498 in the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 144.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 18.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

