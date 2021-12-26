First Pacific Advisors LP Invests $117,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 515 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $1,110,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COIN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.80.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $107,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 655,389 shares of company stock valued at $205,261,892.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $268.15 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

