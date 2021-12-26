First Pacific Advisors LP Lowers Position in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its stake in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 256,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,123 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Eros STX Global were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eros STX Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eros STX Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Eros STX Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESGC opened at $0.26 on Friday. Eros STX Global Co. has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

