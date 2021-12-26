First Pacific Advisors LP Takes Position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMBT. RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 802,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 624,529 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 21.4% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,553,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the second quarter worth $3,300,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 94.1% in the second quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 648,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 314,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the second quarter worth $2,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMBT opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.38.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

