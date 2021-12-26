First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $8,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,555,000 after acquiring an additional 423,501 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $6,514,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,611,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,587,000 after buying an additional 112,159 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,540,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,215,000 after buying an additional 98,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $5,295,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $57.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

