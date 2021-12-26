Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) PT Set at £180 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($237.81) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FLTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($254.99) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £179.87 ($237.64) to £171.35 ($226.38) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a £175 ($231.21) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a £150 ($198.18) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £170 ($224.60) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of £164.63 ($217.51).

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £114.05 ($150.68) on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,912 ($130.96) and a fifty-two week high of £196.81 ($260.02). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of £119.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of £131.64. The company has a market capitalization of £20.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

