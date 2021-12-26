Folgory Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $38,739.00 (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 26th. Folgory Coin has a market capitalization of $5.23 million and approximately $38,739.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Folgory Coin has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000592 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00046245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Folgory Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (FLG) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official website is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

