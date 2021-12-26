Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.90.

FBIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.62. 329,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,734. The company has a market capitalization of $261.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 59.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 33.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 38.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 55,419 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 116.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 81,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 8.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

