Frax Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frax has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $1.63 billion and $13.61 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00061110 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.74 or 0.07994258 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00008841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,869.77 or 1.00121182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00073645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00052476 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,620,574,682 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

