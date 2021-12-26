FUTURAX Market Cap Hits $86,153.62 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. FUTURAX has a total market capitalization of $86,153.62 and $579.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.10 or 0.00385224 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000149 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008486 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000927 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.70 or 0.01257708 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

