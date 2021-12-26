FY2021 EPS Estimates for MEDNAX, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MEDNAX in a report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MEDNAX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $27.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 125.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.08. MEDNAX has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $249,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,022 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MD. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,323,000 after purchasing an additional 588,474 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,777,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,386,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,998,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,214,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,819,000 after purchasing an additional 212,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.