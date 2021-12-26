FY2021 EPS Estimates for Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Reduced by Analyst

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Performant Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Performant Financial’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Performant Financial stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Performant Financial has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.49 million, a PE ratio of -33.57 and a beta of -0.82.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 281,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $1,006,536.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. 50.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

