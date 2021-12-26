GamyFi Platform (GFX) Hits Market Capitalization of $706,130.37

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $706,130.37 and $240,816.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamyFi Platform coin can now be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00061188 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,055.48 or 0.08048908 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00074150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,322.06 or 0.99874206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00052989 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

