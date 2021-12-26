Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Buys New Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. Gentherm comprises about 1.0% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,502 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,609,000 after acquiring an additional 63,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THRM traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.43. The stock had a trading volume of 144,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,765. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.32. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

