Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Receives $302.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $322.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $341.00 to $363.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 28,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $9,754,373.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total value of $332,351.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,459 shares of company stock valued at $12,791,207 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Gartner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Gartner by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Gartner by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $325.53. 232,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $149.74 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.95. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gartner will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

