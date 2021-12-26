GateToken (GT) Trading 15.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last week, GateToken has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $521.21 million and $6.15 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken coin can now be purchased for $6.71 or 0.00013326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GateToken Profile

GT is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,716,563 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

