GFS Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 102,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. GFS Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VKI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 42.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,156,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 344,395 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 31,498 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VKI opened at $12.33 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.