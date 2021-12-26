GFS Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 670,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $57.43 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day moving average of $62.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

