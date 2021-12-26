GFS Advisors LLC Sells 2,430 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,781,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,370,000 after purchasing an additional 711,013 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,648,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

FXI stock opened at $36.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.07. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

