Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Robert W. Ingram Sells 219 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Robert W. Ingram sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $20,290.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $92.70 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.69%.

GL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 616,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,840,000 after buying an additional 354,456 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Globe Life by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,373,000 after purchasing an additional 271,964 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,598,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,457,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,783,000 after purchasing an additional 222,729 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Globe Life by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,879,000 after purchasing an additional 182,473 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

