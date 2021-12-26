Gold Poker Reaches Market Capitalization of $15,759.78 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $15,759.78 and approximately $5.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded 536% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Buying and Selling Gold Poker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

