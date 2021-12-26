Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 59,498 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,498 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Verra Mobility worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,862,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,223,000 after buying an additional 1,670,210 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at $15,827,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at $8,433,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 54.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after buying an additional 477,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 111.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 864,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after buying an additional 455,294 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRRM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

In related news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $1,180,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $600,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,325,321 shares of company stock valued at $122,846,910. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

VRRM opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 152.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

