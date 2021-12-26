Granite Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 418,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,299 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $15,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,388,000 after buying an additional 333,789 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 9.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,763,000 after buying an additional 215,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 9.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,792,000 after buying an additional 200,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,813,000 after buying an additional 152,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth about $4,820,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert purchased 11,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $32.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.76. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $50.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

