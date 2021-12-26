Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 198.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,641 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,863,000 after purchasing an additional 340,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $983,083,000 after purchasing an additional 247,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,829,000 after purchasing an additional 242,828 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $214,898,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 330.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 276,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,438,000 after purchasing an additional 212,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.06.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $363.94 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $345.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

