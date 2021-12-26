Granite Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 152,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 31,935 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NYT. Wolfe Research cut New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYT stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 0.79. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $509.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

