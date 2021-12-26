Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s (GPMT) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. JMP Securities currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

GPMT opened at $12.10 on Thursday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $650.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 69,833 shares in the last quarter. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

