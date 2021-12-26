Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Reaches $0.0039

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 90.4% higher against the US dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $2,413.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00061659 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.15 or 0.08058193 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,187.21 or 0.99976011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00073653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00053377 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

