Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,293,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,601,000 after buying an additional 163,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $160.10 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $161.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

