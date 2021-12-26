Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 337 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.3% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 48,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 124.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 264,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 146,577 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 711,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,163,000 after acquiring an additional 263,662 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM opened at $41.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.