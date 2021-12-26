Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) had its price objective decreased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the coupon company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Groupon from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Groupon from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Groupon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $751.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.54. Groupon has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.73.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The coupon company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.66. Groupon had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $214.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Groupon’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Groupon will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Groupon by 2.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,966 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Groupon in the third quarter worth about $25,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Groupon by 5.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,377 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Groupon by 7.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,902 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

