GWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,584 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after purchasing an additional 433,650 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,697,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,215,000 after purchasing an additional 128,283 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.04.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

