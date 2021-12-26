GWM Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,342.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day moving average is $70.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

