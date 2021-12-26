GWM Advisors LLC Increases Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 7.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $34.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.36 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 7.42. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $1,239,654.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,513 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,622 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEO. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

