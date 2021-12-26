GWM Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,362,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,432,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $272.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.92. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

