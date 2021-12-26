GWM Advisors LLC Sells 517 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 6.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,794 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 2.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Popular by 5.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Popular by 18.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Popular by 1.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Popular by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,150,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BPOP shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

BPOP opened at $80.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.59. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $87.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

