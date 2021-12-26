GYL Financial Synergies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,178.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,462.76 and a 200-day moving average of $3,438.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.