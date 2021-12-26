Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend by 3.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a payout ratio of 72.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.3%.

Shares of HASI opened at $53.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.87. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.43% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $17,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

